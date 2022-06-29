Disney Star Faces Backlash After Posting Topless Photo On Instagram

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more women around the country are challenging what it means for clothing to be “inappropriate” and fighting back against “conservative” dress codes.

Actress Bella Thorne took to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thorne, who was seen flaunting her figure in a bikini on Snapchat just days prior, shared the revealing photo on her Instagram account, the Daily Mail reported.

The photo shows Thorne posing playfully with no shirt or bra on, using her arms to cover her breasts. It was reportedly taken shortly before she stepped out with her new boyfriend, Mod Sun, and her mother in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress appeared to be in a chipper mood, captioning the photo: "Happpppy Sunday."

The photo quickly went viral, garnering more than 500,000 likes. Several social media users commented on the post, some in support and others -- not so much.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Why you are showing your boobs on the internet?" asked one Instagram user. "Keep some things private! You are showing your boobs to anybody? Is it nice?"

"I think you're talented and funny naturally," wrote one fan. "The less Hollywood the better."

"Ur beautiful just the way u r so dont ever change," added another.

"You are sooooo weird and I love it soooo much I am a really big fan of yours #team weird Love u," another fan commented.

"Will u go to prom with me," asked one bold user.

Two hours later, Thorne took to Snapchat to share a photo her boyfriend and mother posing happily together. The caption read: "When you are genuinely concerned why your boy and mom get along…"

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, has made other appearances in the former Disney Channel star's Snapchats. Thorne shared playful photos hanging out in a pool with Sun, otherwise known as "Movement On Dreams, Stand Under None."

Thorne recently made headlines after sharing a clip of herself making out with YouTube star Tana Mongeau on her 20th birthday. She had previously said she was bisexual during a Twitter exchange with a fan in 2016.

The actress shared a photo of herself kissing another female at the time. When a fan asked her if she was bisexual, she responded, "Yes," according to the Daily Mail.

Thorne recently took to twitter to retweet a post about her relationship with Sun.

"Honestly so sweet seeing [him] with someone who loves and supports his art so much and he does the same for her and just 10/10 good s**t," the tweet read. Thorne added several seemingly approving emojis to the post.

Sources: Daily Mail, Bella Thorne/Instagram / Featured Image: RedCarpetReportTV/Flickr / Embedded Images: Bella Thorne/Instagram via Daily Mail