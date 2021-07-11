Barron Trump Turns Heads After New Photos Of Him Towering Over Melania Surface Online

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Google

16-year-old Barron Trump was seen walking with Melania on Wednesday, with Barron towering over her as they walked out of Trump Tower, where they have been staying while in New York.

In the photos, Barron walked next to his mother, holding her vintage limited edition orange Louis Vuitton bag while she walked with an $11,000 black Hermes Birkin bag.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Lauren Scharf

Melania was in a fashionable black button-down shirt and white pants paired with $645 Louboutin pointy-toe flats, with Barron wearing a plain black shirt tucked into blue jeans.

At the North Carolina GOP Convention last month, former President Donald Trump told the crowd his 16-year-old son was now 6-foot-7 inches tall.

Photo Credit: Twitter/VegasJake

Trump himself is reportedly either 6-foot-3-inches or 6-foot-2-inches while Melania stands at 5-feet-11-inches.

In its report last year, the International Business Times reported that Eric Trump was the tallest among the Trump children at 6-ft-5-inches, but this has changed in lieu of Barron's growth spurt.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Aussieriffic

Donald Jr. stands at 6-ft-1, Ivanka at 5-ft-11, and Tiffany at 5-ft-8.

The mother-son outing comes just three days after Trump arrived at the Fifth Avenue residence while on a visit to him home state after he attended a rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday.

He was in a white MAGA hat as he waved to the group of supporters gathered outside the building. Melania and Barron were nowhere to be seen at the time. 

Sources: MSN

