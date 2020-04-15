'Bachelorette' Star Slammed For Sharing Bikini-Clad Post During Pandemic

Hannah Brown, who is in Florida with Tyler Cameron, was looking to entertain her fans with a sexy picture as they weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelorette star posted a number of bikini pics, captioning the post: “What’s more contagious than a smile”

Users were quick to call out her insensitivity, with one person commenting, “Coronavirus is more contagious than a smile” and another, “The insensitivity to a virus that is killing thousands of people…”

Another person wrote: “Wow just wow. You do understand the world is experiencing a pandemic right? 6 young ppl should be self isolating themselves so as not to spread this. Colton learned the hard way unfortunately. As influencers they should be encouraging and setting an example for this. They’re at a house now but being around others on a beach is not what’s to be done. Why do u think the beaches are closed down now? Get informed before you spew stupid s—.”

Brown later edited the caption, adding: “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.”

Brown has been spotted in Florida since mid-March after she attended a celebration of life for Cameron’s mom, who had passed away recently.

While in isolation, the two have shared a number flirty social media posts, and even did the Flip the Switch TikTok challenge.

Brown joked that swapping clothes was the “closest Tyler had gotten to getting” in her pants.

She even goofed around with him during an Instagram Live video as they worked out together, commenting on the size of his package.

“Put that thing away,” she joked, throwing a bandana to cover his crotch.

Brown broke it off with Jed Wyatt, her pick on The Bachelorette, and has since been on several dates with Cameron. However, a source told Us Weekly that the two are just “great friends.”

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the source said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Hannah Brown