August 26, 2021

Arby’s Employees Spot 97-Year-Old Veteran, Decide To Give Him Something Extra With His Meal

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Post Image

Photo Credit: Post Image

At 97-years-old, World War II veteran Doug know what he likes. That’s why he shows up at the Chandler, Arizona Arby’s fast-food restaurant almost every day. There’s hardly a day that goes by that the employees at the fast-food restaurant don’t see the meat lover walking into the establishment for his “regular” order. Because he has become such a staple for the Arizona location, the employees decided they wanted to know more about him, so they sat down and started a conversation with the war hero.

The employees took a moment out of their busy lives to sit down with the veteran and ask a few pointed questions. The first being: “Hey, Mr. Doug, we just want to know what keeps you coming back to this Arby’s location?” reported Fox 10.

Photo Credit: Post Image

Photo Credit: Post Image

Although the employees expected a response that would be fun like how Arby’s knows how to serve meat that he likes, Doug came back with a comment that reminded the workers how short life can be and how we need to appreciate every little thing we have while it is still here with us – because it could all go away tomorrow.

Doug told them that this Chandler Arby’s location was “the only place I can get a sandwich or get something or anything else to eat that doesn’t hurt my stomach.”

Because of his stomach problem, Doug orders the same item every day and sits at the same table chowing it down as if he is part of the clockwork.

Exemplar employee Travis Coye said, “He has a stomach disorder. This is, unfortunately, the only thing he can eat.”

Another employee, Christina Garnage, who has a heart of gold and works as the restaurant manager, said: “He comes in with a walker, as soon as we see him come to the doors, we try (to) grab the doors for him.”

Photo Credit: Post Image

Photo Credit: Post Image

Garnage added that when she started working at the location about 32 months ago, Doug started making it part of his daily routine shortly thereafter.

“He’s gone through a lot being a veteran, coming in, being in a retirement home, but he doesn’t have family,” she said.

Because Doug has been largely forgotten since risking his life for America and the world back in the 1940s, the Arizona Arby’s location has done what the government should have done long ago – they adopted him as part of their family.

This week the Arby’s location called FOX 10 in to snap a photo of the employees presented Doug with a $200 gift card for no particular reason – just to show him that they care. They told him lunch was on them.

“He was shocked, hardly had anything to say,” another manager said.

Because Doug has no one at his advanced age, the Arby’s crew have given him their phone numbers and told him to call day or night. If he can’t make it to the restaurant for any reason, they’ll deliver his favorite meal to his door.

But now the manager has made an offer that Doug cannot refuse – they have awarded him free Arby’s for the rest of his life.

Sources: Fox 10

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

8 (1)
Social

Arby’s Employees Spot 97-Year-Old Veteran, Decide To Give Him Something Extra With His Meal

1
Society

Walmart Employee Who Refused Service To Officer Fired

8 (1)
Health

Soon After Giving Birth, New Mom Dies From Doctor ‘Violently Yanking’ Out Her Baby’s Placenta

receipt
Society

Outback Workers Turn Heads Online After People See Message They Left On Cops’ Receipt

'You're Not That Sick': Receptionist Doesn't Let Sick Woman See Doctor, Woman Pays The Price Promo Image
Society

Dying Woman Rushes To Hospital And Asks To See A Doctor, Receptionist Decides She’s ‘Not That Sick’

5
Society

Woman Gets Tongue Split And Eyes Tattooed, Says She’s Glad She Did It

23
Society

Nurse Loses Job Over Offensive Tweet About White Women Having Babies

Teenage Girl Who Dialed 911 To Get Help For Dying Dad Arrested Over Word She Used During Call (Video) Promo Image
Society

Teen Girl Who Dialed 911 To Get Help For Dad Having Seizure Arrested For Word She Used During Call