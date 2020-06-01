Amanda Holden Stirs Controversy For Wearing 'Inappropriate' Outfit On TV Show

49-year-old Amanda Holden donned a silky dress with a deep plunging neckline and high leg slit for her 7 p.m. interview on The One Show.

While a number of viewers expressed that she looked “lovely,” the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s choice of outfit also outraged a couple of viewers.

One person tweeted: "Why is Amanda Holden allowed to wear such a vulgar revealing dress on the One Show, supposedly a family show?"

Another one wrote: "Does Amanda Holden understand that the One Show is on under the watershed of 9pm. She needs to ask a question to herself, is wearing a dress that is such low cut showing most of her boobs appropriate for that time of evening. It is a dress for a night club not a family show."

A third person commented: "Why on earth does Amanda Holden think it appropriate to expose a good flash of her bare breasts on a tea time family TV show?! There is a time and place for sexualizing yourself Amanda and this is not it. Disgusting."

Another person tagged Alex Jones, The One Show host, in a tweet: "@MissAlexjones please tell @AmandaHolden to put her nipples away. We’re sitting eating our dinner with the children and it’s totally inappropriate."

However, not all took an issue with the dress.

One person tweeted: "You look perfect for a family show, your dress looks lovely and you look fab!! Don't listen to the haters, they have nothing better to do."

Another one wrote: "The public bloody grate on me. Whoever in their right mind thinks that @AmandaHolden dress was inappropriate for television is a prat..! She is a woman and a woman has a cleavage. GET OVER IT..! #TheOneShow."

Holden is famous for her risqué outfit choices.

Last year, Ofcom got a number of complaints from viewers about Holden’s outfits. This was not the first time.

However, Holden jokingly responded to the complaints, telling The Sun that there had been "no complaints at home" about her outfits.

She said: "My t*ts seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year. We’ve had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: DTN News