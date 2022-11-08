Skip to main content

After Facing Prom Rejection, Teen Girl Hears Famous Voice Over School Loudspeaker Then School Erupts Into Chaos

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

A Minnesota high school student set her eyes on Dwayne Johnson as her prom date, and took to Twitter to ask him out.

Dressed in a black turtleneck, jeans, and fanny pack – a style straight out of The Rock’s iconic look – Katie Kelzenberg asked him to be her prom date on video.

Kelzenberg, who attends Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, was caught on camera when her school's loudspeaker system played a recorded message from The Rock responding to her promposal.

"You might be thinking, 'What is The Rock doing on our intercom system?’ Well, I'm sending a message to a very special young lady. Now Katie, I'm sure you're very embarrassed right now, but I wanted to let you know I appreciate how cool and awesome you are," Johnson said.

Kelzenberg’s reaction was priceless.

Johnson revealed that he was in Hawaii filming “Jungle Cruise,” and wouldn’t be able to attend prom with her. However, he’d rented out a local theater for Kelzenberg, friends, and family to watch his latest movie, “Rampage.”

Johnson sent Kelzenberg a similar message on Instagram.

He said, "I hope some chivalrous boy takes you to the prom. You know what — you might not even need a boy. Go with your girlfriends. Have a blast."

Sources: Insider

