Actress January Jones Turns Heads After Posting Bikini Photo On Instagram

On Friday, 42-year-old January Jones took to Instagram Stories to post a stunning picture of herself in a two-piece floral print bikini, and joked that the sultry picture was very unlike her.

She gave fans a peek at her gorgeous body, accessorizing the look with oversized sunglasses.

She captioned the sultry photo: "I'm troubled by this. What's become of me."

The "Mad Men" star shared two swimsuit photos of herself earlier in the week, rocking an emerald green two-piece in the first photo while taking a dip in her pool.

She captioned the post: "Morning lap swim! Happy Birthday Mom!"

In her second swimsuit pic, she is seen resting her head on her hand while lounging on a chair outside.

She wrote: "What to dooooo...?? Ps. I'd like my reps to add teacher, dancer (tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach and chef to my resume please. Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao."

Her fans praised her killer body, with many expressing amazement at her age-defying figure.

"Y r u ageless?? I'm 24 and I look like a used makeup wipe," one fan commented.

"Queen of quarantine," another wrote.

"One of the most beautiful women on earth," another person commented.

Last month, Jones revealed that she appreciated the sunny South California weather, adding that she has been pretending "we're just on summer break!"

In addition to her role on "Mad Men," Jones has appeared in "The Last Man on Earth" which is currently streaming on Hulu.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/January Jones