Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Turns Heads After Buying 14-Year-Old Son 'Inappropriate' Gift

In a new Goop post titled “Summer at Home,” Gwyneth Paltrow shared details about how her family has been spending time during the pandemic.

She wrote: "Home is where the heart is. Right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are. I've reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I've found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane."

Paltrow shares kids, 16-year-old Apple Martin and 14-year-old Moses Martin, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

She also went on to list must-have home items, including board games.

"There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun," she wrote, referring to Jiggy's 450-piece puzzle. The puzzle is designed by artist Julia Heffernan and is available on the website for $40.

She also wrote about spending time with husband Brad Falchuk: "As far as workouts go, I've been streaming Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga, The Class by Taryn Toomey, and Tracy Anderson, and I've been going for walks every day or every other day with Brad to get fresh air and a little sunshine."

She also added that she’s been "cooking somewhere between one and three meals a day. On Sunday or Monday, I'll make a great salad dressing (blue cheese, miso, or a French dressing) and a batch of sweet potatoes and roasted beets to use throughout the week. Brad eats the sweet potatoes as a snack every day, and we put them into a smoothie or make a hash."

She shared a few items from her grocery list: "One of the benefits of having to wait in line before entering a grocery store is that you don't rush through the experience anymore. Apple and I have been discovering new-to-us products and are finding simple pleasure in seasonal fruit, like cherries and peaches."

"We've been really into Bambucha's Hibiscus Rose Kombucha. Califia Farms almond milk creamer with coconut milk is a morning game changer," she wrote.

Sources: America Now