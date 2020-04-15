Actress Apologizes Over 'Insensitive' Dress-Up Photo Of Her Daughter

Tori Spelling, like many people, was looking for ways to beat the boredom while in quarantine because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

She posted a picture of her 8-year-old, Hattie, dressed up as “McQuisha,” inspired by Shanaynay, a character on the TV show Martin. However, Spelling soon found herself apologizing after her post sparked outrage on social media.

Many accused her of stereotyping the African-American woman, with one person commenting: “You’re a racist who tried to be comedic in THIS time ESPECIALLY! How Ironic is it that you associated a bandana, long nails and an urban to be a dress up game with you daughter children are TAUGHT to be RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL MISAPPROPRIATION!!!!.”

Another wrote: “Racism takes no days off even during a pandemic @torispelling why did you think this was ok ?!?!?! Let me guess ‘ignorance and you’re so so sorry.'”

Spelling took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to apologize for her actions, writing: “I posted a story the other day that upset many of you. I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin. She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

