Actor Turns Heads After Sharing 'Controversial' Photo Of President Trump And Melania

Michael Rappaport shared a meme on Twitter asking fans to “never forget” that Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are “a hooker and a con man.”

The True Romance and The War at Home actor shared the meme Saturday with the message, “Just a reminder, a hooker and a con man are running America,” and included a picture of the first lady and the president. He shared the meme with the caption, "Never forget."

Rapaport has openly criticized the president for years, and in March shared a profanity-filled video slamming Trump and his family.

He said, “Why don’t you send your f---ing son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little f---ing Barron, f---ing Ivanka, junkyard Jared — let them go out there and test the f---ing waters. Let them see if shit is sweet. Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtraks, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing out there in the streets, we’ll all go back to [work].”

He added, “F---ing pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a f---ing day in your life. You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherf---er. You need to be worried about the next four weeks — the next four months, you motherf---er. You are the worst possible motherf---er we could have in power, making decisions right now."

