Actor Rips First Lady Melania On Mother's Day, Shares 'Risque' Photo Of Her

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport decided to celebrate Mother’s Day by slamming Melania Trump on Twitter.

On Sunday, the True Romance and The War at Home actor tweeted a picture of Melania from her modeling days, captioning it: “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!! I hope you’re a better Mother than you are First Lady, you’re useless as a First Lady, literally.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He accompanied the tweet with the hashtag “#Milfs.”

In April, Rapaport attacked Melania and President Trump by posting a meme with the words: “Just a reminder, a hooker and a con man are running America,” captioning it: "Never forget."

In March, he posted a video slamming the entire Trump family.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Why don’t you send your f---ing son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little f---ing Barron, f---ing Ivanka, junkyard Jared — let them go out there and test the f---ing waters. Let them see if shit is sweet. Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtraks. Let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing out there in the streets, we’ll all go back to [work],” he said.

He added: “F---ing pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a f---ing day in your life. You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherf---er. You need to be worried about the next four weeks — the next four months, you motherf---er. You are the worst possible motherf---er we could have in power, making decisions right now."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Michael Rapaport