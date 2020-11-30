Actor Faces Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Tweet About Transgender People

Actor John Cleese was slammed on social media on Sunday after her tweeted that he is "not that interested" in the issues affecting transgender people given the other problems the world is facing.

When asked about J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender comments, Cleese replied, "I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks. I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly."

He continued: “Right now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality...”

The tweet received numerous replies, with hundreds of commenters calling him out on his insensitivity.

He posted another tweet, writing: “Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?”

Jonathan Van Ness replied to Cleese’s tweet, writing: “Try being a trans, non binary, or gender non conforming person especially Black & Brown ones, ALONE in a rural town or ANYWHERE in the world. The @jk_rowling & @JohnCleese of the world could never. So cruel to constantly punch down onto a marginalized group of people.”

Rowling was slammed in June after she accused the transgender community of “erasing the concept of sex.”

She tweeted on June 6, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Sources: America Now