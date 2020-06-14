50-Year-Old Heather Graham Turns Heads After Sharing Bikini Photo On Instagram

In a recent post, 50-year-old Heather Graham showed off her gorgeous bikini body as she lounged on the beach in a skimpy bikini with producer and friend Odessa Rae.

This is the first time in months that the “Bowfinger” star has been seen in a bikini. She has been vocal about her support for “BlackLivesMatter” groups, and even met with Patrisse Cullors-Brignac, founder of the activist group.

In one of her last interviews with Esquire, she opened about how she approached her different acting roles, and shared a number of insights about her career. She talked a little about her “Boogie Night” role, especially the scene where she rollerbladed naked with Mark Wahlberg.

However, the interview mainly focused on how she managed to accept the way she has been sexualized during her career, and how in the majority of movies, the story centers around a male lead. She stated that she wanted to see a change in the industry, but that she appreciated that she had a successful career.

She stated that she always opted to find a “silver lining” in her roles, to which Esquire reporter responded: “That's the most optimistic thing I've ever heard about Hollywood.”

