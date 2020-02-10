Pastor's 'Offensive' Church Sign Aimed At LGBTQ Gets Vandalized

The Second Baptist Church in Palermo, Maine, had an anti-gay sign and a pro-life poster outside the church. Sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the sign was vandalized.

The sign which read, "Jesus Made Adam & Eve, Not Adam and Steve" was changed to "Jesus Made Adan N Steve, Not Adam and Eve." The pro-life poster that was placed below the sign was missing.

The church’s pastor, Josh Barnes, said, "This I clearly see as targeting us for our religious position. We respect their right to choose however they want to live their lives. We'd ask them to respect our private property as well."

The incident was reported to the Waldo County Sheriff's Department, and an investigation is underway.

Deputy Joshua Staples of the Waldo County Sheriff's Department said, "We're investigating any leads we have. We have no suspects right now."

Pastor Barnes stated that the church was taking action to protect its property from any future incidents.

He said, "We're going to invest the money into new signs and repairing the banners that were torn down, as well as a camera system that's recently been purchased."

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Waldo County Sheriff's Department.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: News Center Maine