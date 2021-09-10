Pastor Sparks Outrage, Denies 93-Year-Old Woman's Final Wish Who Attended Church For 50 Years

The daughter of a 93-year-old Houston resident is outraged after the pastor of her mother’s church refused to bury her because she had not tithed at the church since she became sick about a year ago.

According to Barbara Day, her mother Olivia Blair was a member of Fourth Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years, and died over a week ago after remaining in a coma for months. Day stated that her only wish was for her mother to be buried “in the church that she loved and worshiped all of her life, even as a little girl.”

Tyrone Jacques, preacher watchdog, stated that he “pleaded” with Walter F. Houston, the church’s pastor, and asked him to reconsider.

“He told me, ‘Absolutely not,’ and he didn’t want to apologize,” Jacques told Fox 26’s Isiah Carey.

Carey stated that the pastor maintained that Blair couldn’t be buried there because she was “no longer a member” of the church because she did not support it financially for the last 10 years.

Jacques stated that in his conversation with Houston, the statement that struck him the most was then the pastor allegedly asked, “If the family cared so much, why didn’t they at least send a dollar to the church a week to reserve her membership?”

Houston refused to be interviewed on camera.

Jacques revealed that he was planning protests to put pressure on the church to reconsider the decision.

