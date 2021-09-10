September 10, 2021

Pastor Sparks Outrage, Denies 93-Year-Old Woman's Final Wish Who Attended Church For 50 Years

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Facebook/Clowns, PimpPreacher.com

Photo Credit: Facebook/Clowns, PimpPreacher.com

The daughter of a 93-year-old Houston resident is outraged after the pastor of her mother’s church refused to bury her because she had not tithed at the church since she became sick about a year ago.

According to Barbara Day, her mother Olivia Blair was a member of Fourth Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years, and died over a week ago after remaining in a coma for months. Day stated that her only wish was for her mother to be buried “in the church that she loved and worshiped all of her life, even as a little girl.”

Photo Credit: PimpPreacher.com

Photo Credit: PimpPreacher.com

Tyrone Jacques, preacher watchdog, stated that he “pleaded” with Walter F. Houston, the church’s pastor, and asked him to reconsider.

“He told me, ‘Absolutely not,’ and he didn’t want to apologize,” Jacques told Fox 26’s Isiah Carey.

Photo Credit: PimpPreacher.com

Photo Credit: PimpPreacher.com

Carey stated that the pastor maintained that Blair couldn’t be buried there because she was “no longer a member” of the church because she did not support it financially for the last 10 years.

Jacques stated that in his conversation with Houston, the statement that struck him the most was then the pastor allegedly asked, “If the family cared so much, why didn’t they at least send a dollar to the church a week to reserve her membership?”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Clowns

Photo Credit: Facebook/Clowns

Houston refused to be interviewed on camera.

Jacques revealed that he was planning protests to put pressure on the church to reconsider the decision.

Sources: The Washington Times

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

veteran
Society

Teen Returns Lost Wallet Full Of Cash To Veteran, Gets Heartfelt Text From His Mom After She Finds Out

steveharvey.jpg
Society

Steve Harvey Brought To His Knees By Contestant's Inappropriate Answer

911
Society

911 Operator Admits To Hanging Up On 1000s Of Calls Because She ‘Didn’t Want To Talk To Anyone'

note
Society

Dad Goes Out To Dinner With Daughter, Receives Note From Strangers That Makes Him Tear Up

waitress
Society

Waitress Serves ‘Grumpy’ Veteran For 7 Years, Receives Call After He Stops Showing Up

pastor
Religion

Pastor Sparks Outrage, Denies 93-Year-Old Woman's Final Wish Who Attended Church For 50 Years

note
Society

Black Father Receives Note After Couple Saw Him Interact With His Son At Cracker Barrel

dog
Society

Pit Bull Grabs Baby And Drags Her Outside, Mom Shocked As She Looks Out