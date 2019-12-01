American Islamic Center Faces Backlash For Making Muslim Children Sing 'Controversial' Song

A shocking video has emerged online featuring young Muslim children from Philadelphia singing about ‘chopping off heads’ to ‘liberate Al-qasqa Mosque’ and ‘defending Palestine with our bodies.’

The video was first uploaded on Facebook by a Philadelphia Muslim American Societ Islamic Center. The video shows children in Islamic headdress that is adorned with symbols and colors of Palestine.

Middle East Media Research Institute also provided a translation of the video. A statement was then released by the Muslim American Society where they vowed to ‘investigate the unintended mistake and an oversight.’

Furthermore, the organization stated that the person who was in charge of the event has already been dismissed. A child narrator from the film also says, ‘Those who accept humiliation - what is the point in their existence?’

‘Those who reject oppression are the ones who assert their existence and they eliminate the injustice from the land of the Arabs,’ the narrator further states. The other children then join and start singing lines of, “Rebels! Rebels! Rebels! Glorious steeds call us and lead us onto paths leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The blood of martyrs protects us. Paradise needs real mean! The land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey is calling us. Our Palentine must return to us. Oh Saladdin, your men are among us - shame will be washed away!”

The Muslim American Society has already released a statement, “While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted.” They also added that “This was an unintended mistake and an oversight in which the center and the students are remorseful. MAS will conduct an internal investigation to ensure this does not occur again.”

The organization is nationwide and has over 50 chapters in the country. They also stated that they own the property, which a school rents, where the event happened.

