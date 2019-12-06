Washington Post Rips Melania's 'Ridiculous' Outfit In Latest White House Christmas Video

The Washington Post has approved of this year’s White House decor after criticizing the previous year’s past holiday decors, but has also decided to skewer the First Lady’s outfit instead, mocking the former fashion model's appearance last Tuesday and saying that her jacket was “ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Robin Givhan, the liberal paper’s fashion critic had written “Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations are lovely, but that coat looks ridiculous,” clearly criticizing the First Lady’s outfit as she unveiled this year’s White House decorations.

It can be noted that the Post had called last year’s decorations a “nightmare forest,” and ultimately judging this year’s decor as “lovely” before adding the scathing remark.

Givan wrote: “For her tour, Mrs. Trump wears all white: a dress with a simple jewel neckline, white stiletto-heeled pumps and a white coat. The coat is draped over her shoulders as she strolls through the White House,” and adding at the end phrase with: “The coat looks ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The fashion critic also said “the coat is a distraction” and is “a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme.”

The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responds to the issue in a statement to Fox News: "It has become an annual holiday tradition for the media to attack all that the First Lady does. If this was a Democratic Administration, I suspect Mrs. Trump and her work would be featured positively in every mainstream news outlet."

Givhan also said “In a video that is intended to celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of the holiday season, that simple flourish exudes cold, dismissive aloofness,” the Post fashion critic wrote. “Her attire suggests that she’s casually passing through and has little affinity for the occasion. She’s not getting comfortable, so why should you?”

The First Lady also announced that this year’s patriotic theme was inspired by “The Spirit of America.”

Sources: AmericaNow / Photo Credit: On Demand News