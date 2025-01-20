Trump’s New Presidential Portrait Sparks Controversy After People Spot Small Detail

President-elect Donald Trump revealed his official inaugural portrait on Thursday, and it’s already igniting fiery reactions across social media. Many users were quick to point out the striking similarity between the image and Trump’s now-famous 2023 mugshot.

The portrait, released alongside one of Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, appeared on Trump’s official website with the bold caption, “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard????” The announcement instantly divided the internet, with supporters praising its bold tone and critics expressing concern over its intimidating appearance.

A Controversial Look

Supporters on X, formerly known as Twitter, hailed the portrait as a show of strength, but critics claimed it carried a darker message. “Trump intentionally copying his mugshot for an inaugural portrait is quite a move,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This looks like a villain from a James Bond movie. It’s unsettling. #TrumpMugshot.”

Some noted the serious tone of the image, saying it was intentionally designed to evoke a sense of defiance. “It’s a very dark and brooding portrait that feels like a nod to his mugshot,” another critic posted. “You’d think a president-elect preparing for a new term would at least crack a smile.”

Mugshot Memories

The mugshot that has drawn so many comparisons was taken in August 2023 after Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The booking followed his indictment on charges of election interference, stemming from allegations of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s inaugural portrait bears undeniable similarities to that image. In both, he sports a scowling expression and a slight forward tilt of his head, though the portrait features harsher lighting for a more dramatic effect.

Supporters Rally Around the Image

Many Trump supporters have embraced the portrait, calling it a symbol of resilience and strength. One user described the image as “badass,” suggesting that the stern expression was a deliberate choice to remind the public of Trump’s battles with what he and his followers have labeled the “Deep State.”

Critics, however, have seized the moment to mock the president-elect. One post read, “This portrait doesn’t scream leadership—it screams ‘revenge tour.’”

A Signature Style

This isn’t the first time Trump has opted for an intense inaugural portrait. His 2016 image also featured a serious expression and narrowed eyes, but the new portrait takes that intensity to another level.

As with so much of Trump’s public image, the portrait has left few people indifferent. Whether viewed as a powerful statement or a troubling reflection of his controversial tenure, it’s clear Trump’s approach to leadership remains as polarizing as ever.

