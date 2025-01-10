Trump's Christmas Photo Turns Heads After People Spot Small Detail

President-elect Donald Trump delivered a festive message to Americans this holiday season, using his Truth Social platform to wish the nation a “Merry Christmas” and express hopes for a peaceful year ahead.

In addition to his heartfelt message, Trump shared a nostalgic holiday image—a six-year-old photo of himself and former First Lady Melania Trump from their 2018 official Christmas portrait. Alongside the post, Trump also released a pre-recorded video where he and Melania praised the importance of Christianity and expressed gratitude to the Americans who protect and serve the country.

But the throwback photo quickly became the focus of online scrutiny, as Melania’s noticeable absence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner fueled speculation about the couple’s relationship. Social media was quick to highlight that the former First Lady was not seen alongside Trump during the holiday festivities.

An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, called Republicans Against Trump, shared a video zooming in on Trump’s Christmas dinner table and posed a pointed question: “What do you notice in this video of Trump at the Christmas party in Mar-a-Lago?” The resounding answer from users: “No Melania.”

The recycled Christmas photo added to the intrigue. Users on X didn’t hold back their criticism, with one commenting, “Nice try, bro. That photo is from 2018. #WheresMelania,” as they reshared the image.

Melania’s limited presence on the campaign trail in recent months has only intensified the speculation. Unlike past election cycles, where she appeared more regularly to support her husband, her absence has been glaring this time around.

When Fox News pressed the former First Lady about her sparse appearances during the campaign, she offered a measured response. Referring to a rare public event in New York City, Melania said, “It was an incredible place. I love New York City, and I thought it was important for people to hear from me on that day. The arena, Madison Square Garden, the support we have—it was about showing my support for my husband and everyone else.”

Despite the chatter, Trump remains focused on spreading his message of faith, unity, and hope for the future. His holiday greetings have resonated with supporters, but questions surrounding Melania’s absence linger, adding a layer of mystery to the couple’s public image.

As Trump looks ahead to his potential return to the White House, it’s clear that even a Christmas greeting can ignite a firestorm of speculation and debate in today’s hyper-connected digital age.

Sources: Irish Star