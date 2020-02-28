Trump Supporters Make Headlines For Honoring WWII Veteran At Phoenix Rally

A video shared by Fox 10 reporter Kari Lake shows Trump supporters carrying a WWII veteran to his seat at Trump’s Phoenix rally.

In the video shared on Twitter, Lake wrote: “This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.3 million views in just a few hours.

The crowd can be heard chanting, “USA! USA!”

Trump is expected in Colorado Springs on Thursday, and will be holding yet another rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: 12 News