Trump Family's Nickname For Elon Musk Sparks Controversy

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk appears to be cementing his position as a key player in President-elect Donald Trump’s circle of power. The Tesla, SpaceX, and X owner recently joked that he’s “happy to be first buddy” to Trump, following speculation about his growing role in Trump’s post-election activities.

During a televised discussion, a panelist quipped, “Musk is becoming like first buddy; he’s hanging around, foreign leaders call, Trump puts him on the phone with them.” Musk later reacted with a blend of humor and affirmation, signaling his increasingly close connection to the president-elect.

Musk’s prominence in Trump’s transition process has not gone unnoticed. The Washington Post described the tech mogul as operating somewhere between an “unofficial co-president” and Trump’s trusted confidant. Since the election results were announced, Musk has been seen attending meetings, joining calls, and even reviewing potential cabinet picks.

Reports suggest Musk has already been tasked with heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), working alongside Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk’s involvement in international and domestic affairs has been noteworthy. According to reports, he was with Trump at Mar-a-Lago when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to congratulate Trump on his election victory. Musk was also reportedly involved in calls with leaders from Turkey and Ukraine, where his Starlink service has played a pivotal role in maintaining communication during the ongoing conflict.

His influence extends beyond diplomacy. Musk has reportedly advised Trump on strategies to challenge political figures like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The billionaire has become a near-daily presence at Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the Washington Post reported. Musk, known for his trademark Silicon Valley casual attire, has traded hoodies for formal suits, further solidifying his role as a respected figure within Trump’s orbit. At a recent meeting with Republican lawmakers, Trump publicly praised Musk, prompting a standing ovation from attendees.

"Elon, you’ve been so good," Trump remarked during the gathering, according to footage shared by a congressman.

Even members of Trump’s family have embraced Musk. Over the weekend, Kai Trump, the president-elect’s granddaughter, posted a photo to X calling Musk’s relationship with the family “uncle status.” The image showed Musk and his son enjoying time on a golf course with the Trump family.

Musk’s expanded role has reportedly drawn envy and irritation from some long-standing Trump advisers, according to insiders. Despite this, Musk remains deeply involved in Trump’s transition efforts. He has participated in interviews, meals, and key meetings, offering his input on cabinet appointments and strategic decisions.

The New York Times has described Musk’s role as one of "extraordinary, unofficial influence," dubbing him possibly “America’s most powerful private citizen.” The report highlighted how Musk received a standing ovation at Mar-a-Lago’s dining room—just 30 minutes after Trump himself had entered.

While some insiders reportedly feel Musk’s presence is ruffling feathers, his influence in shaping Trump’s administration is undeniable, solidifying his position as a major force in the political landscape.

Sources: Mint