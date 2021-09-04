Trump Asked About 2024, Tells Reporter 'A Lot of People Are Going To Be Very Happy'

Once again, without confirming his intention, former President Donald Trump has hinted at a 2024 presidential run.

In a phone interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly on Wednesday, he discussed several issues, including the Afghanistan situation and the COVID-19 vaccine, before speaking about the next presidential election.

Trump remains popular among Republican voters and is widely considered the popular choice for the 2024 nomination, but he has yet to confirm his bid.

Kelly asked about the 2024 election towards the end of the interview: "As we say goodnight, sir, thoughts on 2024 and you. What are you thinking right now?"

"So, look, I love this country. I hate what's happening to it. I hate it,” he said. "And we're not gonna have a country anymore if it keeps going like this week. We're a laughing stock all over the world and I think a lot of people are going to be very happy."

The response is similar to his May phone interview on Candace Owen's show on Daily Wire, where Trump stated: "I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement."

On an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump stated that he could not reveal his bid because of campaign finance laws. While he isn’t barred from revealing his bid, an announcement might affect his ability to fundraise through his super PAC.

"As the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I'm actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe it?" he told Hannity. "I'd love to answer it. But let me put it this way, I think you'll be happy and I think a lot of our friends will be very happy. But I'm not actually allowed answer it, it makes things very difficult if I do."

During his Newsmax interview, he told Kelly that COVID-19 vaccines had prevented a death toll similar to that of the 1918Spanish Flu pandemic.

He said: "I'm very proud of the vaccine. I've taken it, you've... probably taken it. But I'm very proud of it. I think we could have another situation with the Spanish Flu, 1917 [sic], where up to 100 million people were killed."

No defeated president has run for another term since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892. After losing the 1888 election to Republican Benjamin Harrison, he defeated Harrison four years later.

Sources: Newsweek