Texas Restaurant Faces Backlash Over 'Offensive' Sign Mocking Nancy Pelosi

A Preslee’s restaurant in Houston Heights has sparked backlash after posting messages mocking Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

Posted on the large marquee overlooking the W. 20th restaurant, the first sign read: "No mask needed unless you look like Nancy Pelosi." This was a dig at Pelosi’s appearance captured by Alison Cook of the Houston Chronicle on December 30.

The second sign, which featured the first Pelosi dig, included the anti-Biden barb: "Let's Go Brandon."

The restaurant has been slammed for its signs, with some slamming the establishment’s anti-mask policy and blaming it for ruining a safe open-air dining option.

One Twitter user called for customers to boycott the restaurant.

Preslee’s is one of the three restaurants owned by Piper Hospitality Group, which was founded in 2019 by Houston brothers Brandon and Justin Piper. The other two establishments are Piper's Cantina on Magnum Road and Piper's BBQ & Beer on N. Shepherd Drive.

Preslee's self-describes as the "real Southern experience for the whole family."

The backlash comes amidst reports by Texas state officials announcing that over 7,000 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19, double the number of hospitalizations recorded just two weeks prior.

Sources: CHRON

