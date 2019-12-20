Star Wars Actor Rips Ivanka For Posting A Photo Of Her Family, Calls Her A 'Fraud'

It seems that Mark Hamill has gone tired of the Trump administration's antics, calling out Ivanka Trump’s 3-year old son, Theodore, after the boy wore a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper costume featured on White House senior advisor’s photo on Twitter.

Ivanka recently shared a photo of her and her husband, Jared Kushner, smiling and all donned up in matching black formal outfits, seemingly ready to go somewhere, while their kids’ are seen playing in the background of their living room in Washington, DC. The caption of her photo says: “The Force is strong in my family.”

However, it appears that the famous “Luke Skywalker” actor wasn’t amused by the family photo, and seeing how Ivanka used the popular movie series to soften her image despite multiple controversies surrounding her and the Trump family, he quickly re-tweeted her photo and wrote: “You misspelled ‘Fraud,'” and an additional hashtag, “#GoForceYourself.”

Many users, including Hamill’s fans, are shocked by the actor’s tweet, and Hamill, having currently around 3.3 million followers, sparked mixed reactions over the outrageous post.

One user wrote: “Dude, it’s a child,” and another said: “Way to attack a child,” while another fan said: “I‘ve been a fan of yours for 40 years. Star Wars was the first movie I ever saw. I hate the Trumps too. But leave the kids out of it.”

“No matter what your politics … these are kids and a sweet photo,” wrote another. “It’s exactly this type of commentary and behavior that made my decision to vote Trump16, Now Trump2020. Kids deserve better from adults.”

“Dude, don’t get mad at a kid for liking Star Wars,” yet another one said.

Hamill’s retweet currently has around 460,000 likes, and multiple fans came to his defense over the controversy, saying the actor is only targeting Ivanka and her loyalty to her father’s alleged corrupt and unjust administration in America.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: 2DayCeleb