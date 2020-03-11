Spike Lee Turns Heads After Sharing Photo Of Trump With 'Controversial' Message

Spike Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, took to Instagram to make his thoughts about the Trump supporters who prayed in the White House known.

He posted a picture of the black supporters, including Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as “Diamond and Silk,” comedian Terrence Williams and others placing their hands on Trump’s shoulders. He captioned the picture: “Massa, We Love You, Massa. We Gonna Pray Fo’ You Massa.” Singing - “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At the event, Trump spoke about his support of the black community “in every field, every generation and every calling,” saying that “African-Americans have lifted up our nation to new heights — and, like all citizens, you are entitled to a government that puts your needs, your interests, and your families first.”

A recent survey showed that Trump’s favor with the black community had risen by 50 percent, mainly because black voters were not happy with the Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lee’s post garnered a number of comments both in support of his statement and criticism.

One wrote: “Just can’t accept the fact that there’s black people who support trump.”

“Lee loses his mind anytime another black person wanders off the plantation,” wrote another.

Many were quick to defend Lee’s statement:

“When will we ever learn that tap dancing for massa has no value or brings nothing to our community.”

“This picture is appalling in more ways than one. We need to unite on the front of getting this clown out of office Simple and plain!”

Among those present at the event were actor Isaiah Washington, World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, activist and conservative commentator Candace Owens, former NFL player Jack Brewer as well as Black Voices for Trump advisory board members Paris Denard, Deneen Borelli and David Harris Jr.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Spike Lee