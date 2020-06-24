Source Reveals How Melania Trump Allegedly Made Her Multi-Million Dollar Fortune

In 2011, Melania Trump relaunched her jewelry line, and it sold out in mere minutes. She said, “I have a lot of ideas. I studied architecture and design, so I love design and fashion.”

Her marriage to elite businessman turned president Donald Trump has had its perks, but Melania’s business sense is just as strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She has quietly amassed a fortune through her modeling career, caviar skincare line, and cashing in on the rights to her pictures. Melania has risen to become one of the richest First Wives in the United States.

With no FLOTUS salary, Melania’s fortune was amassed before her husband took the presidential seat. She earned her name on the runway, having made an impact in the modeling world when she was 18. She graced the covers of various magazines, including Vanity Fair, Allure and Harper’s Bazaar.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In 2005, she was on the cover of Vogue, donning her wedding dress. A few months later, the 7-month-pregnant Melania posed for the cover of Vogue once again, this time dressed in a gold bikini.

Her jewelry line is described as “luxury pieces at a consumer friendly price,” and was inspired by her places of residence at the time; New York, Paris, and Palm Beach. Her Trump Tower watch was modeled after “the circle of life.”

Melania’s jewelry items were all priced under $200, and her relaunch was announced just before Trump announced that he would be running for president.

Her luxury skincare line attracted a lot of media attention, but the products were never sold because the company producing them became embroiled in various legal battles. Melania sued the company for royalties and causing damage to her brand, and she got US$250,000 from a sign-on agreement and later had an out-of-court settlement.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google