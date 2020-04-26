Source Discloses The Alleged Cost Of Melania And Ivanka's Engagement Rings

Melania Trump, 49, and Donald Trump, 73, got engaged in 2004 after dating for a number of years. The two married in lavish wedding on January 22, 2005.

In the 15 years that the couple has been married, Melania has on several occasions flaunted the dazzling diamond ring she got from her husband.

The engagement ring given to Melania cost a pretty penny, as explained by 77Diamonds.com managing director, Tobias Kormind.

He told Express.co.uk: "When Melania Trump got engaged in 2004, Donald Trump bought her a 15 carat, D Flawless, emerald cut diamond ring from Graff which would today retail for $3million, or around £2.3million. At the time, Trump hit the headlines for claiming he had enjoyed a 50 percent discount.”

"Graff was later quoted saying 'we don't sell items for publicity value,'" He added.

The rings hefty price tag did not stop Trump from upgrading his wife’s ring on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Kormind continued: "A decade later on their 10th anniversary, Donald Trump upgraded the size of Melania's ring to a 25 carat diamond, also from Graff. This is the ring Melania decided to wear in her official White House portrait. That 10th anniversary ring would today retail for $3.5million or £2.7million.”

"It is significantly larger than Melania's original engagement ring but it is not D Flawless, which is the top and most coveted diamond quality in existence," he said.

After getting married to Trump, Melania became the step-mother of Trump’s four children, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka currently serves as a senior political advisor of the President, and is a former model.

Ivanka married businessman Jared Kushner in 2009, and he is also an advisor of the Presidnet.

Kushner gave Ivanka a beautiful diamond ring with a hefty price tag when they got engaged. However, Kormind maintained that Ivanka’s ring cost way less compared to Melania’s.

He said: "When she got engaged to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump received a 5.22 carat, D Flawless, cushion cut diamond on a diamond encrusted band which I estimate to be worth £400,000."

It is believed that Ivanka designed the ring, but that Kushner chose the central diamond. Ivanka rarely wears the ring.

