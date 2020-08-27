Source Claims Melania Made 'Disparaging Remarks' About Donald And Ivanka Trump On Tape

Trump tell-all books seem to be the new trend, and after Mary Trump released Too Much and Never Enough in July, reports have surfaced that Melania’s former friend, Stephanie Wilson Wolkoff will be debuting a book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, on September 1st.

Journalist Yashar Ali revealed that two sources stated that Wolkoff had taped the First Lady “making disparaging remarks” about President Trump and his adult children. Wolkoff has plans to publish the comments in the upcoming book.

"It’s unclear what exactly Wolkoff is alleging that the first lady said about the president and his adult children," Ali wrote, "but two sources familiar with the contents of Melania and Me confirmed that she reveals the details in her book, including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump, the president’s elder daughter and a senior adviser."

The book's Amazon description provides a glimpse into the relationship between Melania and Wolkoff, as well as the reason for the demise of their friendship.

It reads: "The former director of special events at Vogue and producer of nine legendary Met Galas, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff met Melania Knauss in 2003 and had a front row seat to the transformation of Donald Trump’s then girlfriend from a rough-cut gem to a precious diamond. As their friendship deepened over lunches at Manhattan hot spots, black-tie parties, and giggle sessions in the penthouse at Trump Tower, Wolkoff watched the newest Mrs. Trump raise her son, Barron, and manage her highly scrutinized marriage.

After Trump won the 2016 election, Wolkoff was recruited to help produce the 58th Presidential Inaugu­ration and to become the First Lady’s trusted advisor. Melania put Wolkoff in charge of hiring her staff, organizing her events, helping her write speeches, and creating her debut initiatives. Then it all fell apart when she was made the scapegoat for inauguration finance irregularities. Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her man, knowing full well who was really to blame. The betrayal nearly destroyed Wolkoff."

The book will also discuss other issues including Melania's reaction to the Access Hollywood tape, her relationship with Ivanka, the "I really don't care, do u?" jacket, and whether Melania is actually happy being First Lady.

