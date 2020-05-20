Source Claims First Lady Melania No Longer Wears Her Original Engagement Ring

Melania Trump, who has been married to President Donald Trump since 2005, stopped wearing her original engagement ring, which cost over $2 million.

The couple reportedly met at a party in 1998 and began dating soon after.

They got engaged in 2004, and Trump presented Melania with a diamond engagement ring worth millions, according to 77Diamonds.com managing director Tobias Kormind.

Kormind told Express.co.uk: "When Melania Trump got engaged in 2005, Donald Trump bought her a 15 carat, D Flawless, emerald cut diamond ring. It was from Graff which would today retail for $3million, which is around £2.3million. At the time, Trump hit the headlines for claiming he had enjoyed a 50 percent discount. Graff was later quoted saying 'We don't sell items for publicity value.'"

The couple married in a £1million ceremony in January 2005, and the reception took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Melania is step-mother to Trump's children; Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. The couple have one child together, Barron Trump, who was born on March 20, 2006.

Melania, who has been married to Trump for over 15 years, is no longer wearing the original engagement ring presented to her.

Trump replaced the ring, giving her another diamond jewel worth an estimated £2.7million in 2015.

Kormind stated: "On their 10th anniversary, Donald Trump upgraded the size of Melania's ring to a 25 carat diamond, also from Graff. This is the ring Melania decided to wear in her official White House portrait."

The second engagement ring, also a diamond ring, is notably larger in size compared to the original one.

"That 10th anniversary ring would today retail for $3.5million, or £2.7million,” Kormind explained, "It is significantly larger than Melania's original engagement ring but it is not D Flawless, which is the top and most coveted diamond quality in existence."

While Melania proudly wears her ring, step-daughter Ivanka Trump is rarely seen wearing the ring she got from husband Jared Kushner.

Kormind said: "When she got engaged to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump received a 5.22 carat, D Flawless, cushion cut diamond on a diamond encrusted band. I estimate it to be worth £400,000 and the couple married in 2009. It is thought to be designed by Ivanka but Jared chose the central diamond. She rarely wears it."

