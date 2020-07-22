Source Allegedly Reveals First Couple's 'Unusual Relationship', Claims 'They Have A Deal'

Author Mary Jordan has claimed in her new book that Melania and Donald Trump have an “unusual” relationship that somehow works for them.

According to the book, the couple spends less time together than is expected, even for the presidential couple.

Melania and Trump met in a night club during New York Fashion Week. She was 27 and he was in his 50s. They got married in 2005, and the two have a son together, 14-year-old Barron Trump.

In her book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Jordan writes: "I don’t know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other."

The book claims that Melania has her own area in the house, complete with a spa.

It reads: "She rarely goes into the West Wing. She doesn’t like to golf. She has her own little spa. She likes to be isolated. She is a loner. He is a loner. They’re perfectly happy to be separated.”

However, despite the distance, the two are close in other ways.

"[Melania's] the first call he makes after a speech or a rally, because he trusts her – he doesn’t trust many people – and she watches on TV. So they have a very unusual relationship, but there is a bond there: they have a deal, right from the beginning. He loves himself, he loves his job, he’s got his own life and he spends a lot of time apart from her. And she’s absolutely fine with that,” Jordan writes.

