Seattle City Councilwoman Who Called To Defund Police Now Asking For Police Protection Outside Her Home

Kshama Sawant, a Seattle councilwoman who fiercely called for the defunding of the Seattle Police Department, is demanding police protection following fecal attacks on her residence.

This month, the councilwoman’s home was reportedly defaced four times. The last incident, which occurred on October 13, is being investigated as a racial bias or politically motivated crime.

It’s unclear if the feces are from an animal or human being.

The councilwoman is demanding the presence of officers outside her home from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the culprit’s arrest, anonymous sources told the Jason Rantz Show.

The councilwoman’s request comes at a time when the department is grossly understaffed, thanks in part to her efforts to defund and dismantle the department. Seattle Police Department lost at least 135 officers this year, about 500 since 2020. The department cannot meet staffing minimums in any precinct or watch.

The city’s crime surge has led to an emphasis on patrol, when staff can be spared.

It’s unclear if Sawant’s request was granted, and she has yet to comment on the matter. The Seattle PD refused to comment on whether the request was made.

This is not the first time the councilwoman called for police’s aid despite her stance.

Sawant demanded Seattle detectives track down a suspect who was sending her anonymous threatening emails.

Her requests are ironic because her hate for police is well-documented.

She’s claimed that Black people in Seattle are “targeted in fatal police shootings, arrests, and mass incarceration” by Seattle police, labeled all cops “murderers,” and claimed that police were dispatched to Black Lives Matter rallies with “instructions to orchestrate violence, including repeated practices and patterns of repression and violence, with officers wearing riot gear and carrying tear gas spray canisters.”

