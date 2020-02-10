San Francisco Political Candidate Sparks Outrage For Erecting 'Controversial' Billboard

GOP candidate Ellen Lee Zhou took out a billboard to show that the incumbent Democratic mayor, London Breed, was failing the citizens of San Francisco.

The billboard shows a black woman in a red dress smoking a cigar while counting the wad of cash in her hand. She has her feet up on an executive desk. There is a thought bubble over the woman’s head, showing homeless people with numbered signs. The woman in the billboard is Breed.

There is an image of a man carrying a young girl, holding money in his hand. The billboard has the messages “Stop slavery and human trafficking in SF” as well as “Vote Nov. 5, 2019 Ellen Zhou for Mayor.”

Breed stated that she was “pretty shocked” by how she was depicted in the billboard. According to CBS 5, she said, “I think the billboard speaks for itself. It’s unfortunate that it has come to this point.”

Maggie Muir, a consultant on Breed's reelection campaign, told The Hill that the billboard was "blatantly racist and sexist."

"This blatantly racist and sexist ad has no place in our political discourse or our city. Race-baiting like this is divisive, dangerous and shameful, and must be rejected," she said.

The head of the local NAACP chapter also condemned the billboard.

Zhou, who is a social worker, stated that she did not think that the sign was disrespectful, and that she had no intention of causing controversy. She stated that citizens should be focused on her goal, which is to "Make San Francisco Safe & Clean."

She told The Hill that Breed was a true racist, and that she was being bullied by Democrats since she was the only Republican candidate.

She said, “The Mayor is not willing to have a debate with five other candidates who happen to be three White Democrats, one Chinese Republican and one Chinese Independent. I’d say London Breed is the racist.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: KPIX CBS SF Bay Area