Sam Yebri: The Iranian Refugee Making A Run For Los Angeles City Council

A community leader, attorney, and former city commissioner, that’s quite a fanfare, but not if you are Sam Yebri. The father of four has had quite a journey. From being an Iranian refugee, Sam is now making a run for the 5th District of the Los Angeles City Council. Let’s take a look at the man looking to make a claim in the political realm.

Background

Sam is an experienced campaigner and not someone who should be taken lightly. The 40-year-old did not follow the conventional political route. There were no secret handshakes, nor any friends in high places. It was something much more meteoric. Having arrived into this world, Sam moved to the United States as a one-year-old refugee in search of a better life.

As luck would have it, he found himself in Westwood, Los Angeles, to do what few naturalized Americans have done: achieve the American Dream from overseas. Working his way through the ranks, he found himself going from Fairburn Elementary School all the way to Yale University.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Achievements

The rest was history; Sam managed to give back to a country that had welcomed him with open arms. A law firm in esteemed Century City soon followed as Sam became an advocate for some of the most vulnerable members in society. He has represented workers, tenants and, of course, refugees.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He also joined the Los Angeles Civil Service Commission and became a member of the Friends of the Westwood Library, where he helped to provide suitable housing for adults with special needs, as well as helping newly-found immigrants into the United States.

Why Make A Run

Despite dedicating himself to a life of social change, the District which he once saw flourish has fallen foul at the hands of Corporate America. Too often, corruption and special interests have led to profit over people.

Homelessness and rising food costs have covered swathes of Los Angeles, leaving many locals bereft of hope. But that has only gone on to fuel Sam’s quest to deliver on his promise: “As my wife Leah and I raise our four young children in Westwood a few blocks from where I was raised, we continue to believe in the promise of Los Angeles.”

Campaign Promises

Sam has promised to revitalize a District that has been crippled by the impact of the pandemic. His values can be seen through the prospective policies that he hopes to implement. They are as follows:

● Provide Affordable Housing

● Greener District

● Improved Policing

● Thriving Neighborhoods

● Build A Grassroots Movement For Increased Citizen Action

● No Campaign Contributions From Business Interests

So there you have it. If Sam is someone you can get behind, then make sure you follow everything you need to know about his campaign on his website. Alternatively, you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.