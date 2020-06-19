Report Indicates Ilhan Omar Was Allegedly Arrested In Minneapolis In 2013

A newly uncovered police report revealed that State Rep. Ilhan Omar had been arrested and booked in Hennepin County Jail “to prevent further criminal conduct.”

On January 18, 2013, Omar and a number of other Somalis followed former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy from an event at the Minneapolis Convention Center to Hotel Ivy, where he was to stay for the night.

The police report states that hotel staff called police to help clear the lobby, asking people without room keys to vacate the premises immediately. The responding officer stated that most of the people in the lobby complied with the request, but Omar was “argumentative” and refused to vacate the premises.

The police report states: “As she stood her ground and refused to leave I took hold of her left elbow to escort her from the lobby. Omar then pulled away from me stating, ‘Don’t put your hands on me!’ Others in her group complied and began walking toward the front entry/exit door as I ordered and I managed to coax Omar out with them.”

Ten minutes after he encountered Omar, the officer found her seated in a different part of the lobby. The officer reported that she “remained defiant” when he explained that she had to leave or she would be arrested for trespassing.

She refused to leave, so the officer put her under arrest. As he reached out for her hand to help her up and cuff her, Omar pulled away, and was handcuffed while seated in the chair.

“Omar was booked at [Hennepin County Jail] as I felt it was likely that she would fail to respond to a citation and she also demonstrated that she was going to continue her criminal behavior,” the officer wrote.

