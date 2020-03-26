Rashida Tlaib Faces Backlash Online For Wearing 'Controversial' T-Shirt

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib uploaded a photo on Facebook which shows her wearing a T-shirt that has Israel erased from the map.

The picture was taken while Tlaib was promoting We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders, a book by activist Linda Sarsour. Many were focused on her shirt, which depicted the whole of Israel as Palestine, and was enrobed with a keffiyeh – a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alex VanNess, Senior Research Analyst with The Clarion Project and founder of the Carmine Strategic Intelligence Group, wrote on Twitter: "Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's T-shirt doesn't exactly scream 'two-state solution.'"

VanNess was referring to Tlaib’s comments in December, in which she accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud Party of failing to seek a solution, and that they “actively fought against a two-state solution and took steps to ensure its demise.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She made these comments during a House debate to endorse a two-state solution, an endorsement which passed 226-188. She did not vote for it.

Hen Mazzig, an Israel advocate and writer, criticized Tlaib’s T-shirt, highlighting both Tlaib’s and Sarsour’s connection to Bernie Sanders.

The Democratic presidential hopeful has talked a lot about his Jewish heritage during his nomination campaign, but still called Netanyahu a “racist” and repeatedly criticized the Jewish state.

Sarsour’s memoir features a foreword by Harry Belafonte, which reads: “While we may not have made it to the Promised Land, my peers and I, my brothers and sisters in liberation can rest easy that the future is in the hands of leaders like Linda Sarsour. I have often said to Linda that she embodies the principle and purpose of another great Muslim leader, brother Malcolm X.”

Belafonte endorsed Sarsour’s book.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Facebook/Rashida Tlaib