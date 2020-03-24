Rashida Tlaib Faces Backlash For Sharing 'Obscene' Message About National Day Of Prayer

On March 16, Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, wrote a letter to the chairman of House Committee on Ethics, asking for action to be taken against Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

He wrote: “As president of the largest Catholic civil rights organization, I am requesting the House Committee on Ethics to issue a letter of reprimand to Rep. Rashida Tlaib.” He copied the letter to other members of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Donohue was referring to Rep. Tlaib’s recent retweet of activist David Hogg’s Twitter post which included the words “Fuck a National day of prayer.” He maintained that by posting that message, Tlaib “targeted entire collectivities, crossing the line by insulting Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Mormons, Muslims and people of all faiths.”

The tweet was posted on Sunday, the day that President Trump had declared would be a “National Day of Prayer for all Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts.”

The president said, “We must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Donohue also wrote that the Democrat’s “reputation for using filthy language is well known, but it is typically aimed at some person whom she loathes.” However, this time she directed her words at all people of faith.

He added, “In a time when the nation is trying to come together, Rep. Tlaib is attacking the faithful. At the very least, the House Ethics Committee should reprimand her.”

“To do nothing is to send the wrong message to millions of Americans,” he concluded.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: OfficialACLJ