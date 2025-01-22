Skip to main content

President Trump's 'Kiss' With Melania Turns Heads

Donald Trump’s inauguration wasn’t without its share of head-turning moments, but one awkward exchange between the former president and his wife, Melania, has quickly gone viral.

As Trump was sworn into office on January 20, celebrities, former presidents, and other dignitaries gathered for the event in Washington, D.C. Melania Trump stood by her husband’s side throughout the day, but a moment between the couple in the Capitol Rotunda left viewers baffled.

When Trump approached Melania, he leaned in for what seemed to be a kiss on the cheek. However, the attempt didn’t go as planned. Whether it was an air kiss gone wrong or an obstacle created by Melania’s wide-brimmed black hat, the kiss didn’t quite land, leaving viewers scratching their heads.

The internet, unsurprisingly, jumped at the chance to analyze the moment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned, “Was that even a real kiss attempt?” Another one joked, “Melania wore the hat as a shield from Trump’s lips. Mystery solved.”

Others poked fun at the situation, sharing clips of the awkward exchange and writing captions like, “This is too funny,” and, “All-time moment with Trump trying to dodge that hat for a kiss.”

Some speculated that Melania’s fashion choice might have been intentional, with one user quipping, “Got booped by her hat setup.” Another noted, “What a bizarre moment… and Trump’s face after says it all.”

Viewers also commented on Melania’s overall appearance, with some suggesting her all-black outfit was better suited for a funeral than Inauguration Day. Others joked that Trump might have been better off kissing her hand instead.

But the viral kiss wasn’t the only moment to spark chatter online. Attention soon shifted to the absence of Michelle Obama, who did not accompany her husband, former President Barack Obama, to the event.

As Barack Obama entered the hall alone, questions flooded social media. “Where is Michelle Obama?” one user asked. Another commented, “Michelle has been MIA for a while now.”

Speculation about her absence has been mounting, especially since Michelle also skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month.

While no official clarification has been given for Michelle Obama’s absence, a statement from the Obama office clarified: “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

Trump’s inauguration day was meant to be a ceremonial transfer of power, but viral moments like the missed kiss and high-profile absences ensured the day would be a hot topic online.

