President Trump Tells Audience 'I'll See You In Four Years' During White House Christmas Party

President Donald Trump has refused to publicly acknowledge his loss to Joe Biden, but he has been caught on camera suggesting another presidential run in 2024.

According to video and quotes from the White House Christmas party on Tuesday evening, Trump stated that the last four years were “amazing” and that he was trying for four more come 2024.

While the event was closed to the press, videos of the event began circulating on media partly because a member of the Oklahoma GOP was live streaming the party on Facebook.

Trump is heard telling the audience: “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump was also seen descending the grand staircase when one attendee shouted: "We love you, president!"

During the event, Trump was also heard touting the new coronavirus vaccines set to be distributed in the next several months.

"It's been said by many: a medical miracle," he said, and some attendees were heard coughing in the background.

While the White House has been grappling with coronavirus outbreaks during the recent weeks, indoor gatherings are still being held, contradicting the guidance of health officials. However, aides maintain that there are some preventative measures in place.

AP and CNN reported that Trump also continued making claims that the election had somehow been "rigged."

He told party attendees on Tuesday: "It's certainly an unusual year. We won an election, but they don't like that. I call it a rigged election, and I always will."

"Honestly, this is a disgrace," he added.

A White House spokesperson has yet to respond to inquiries pertaining to the video.

A number of attendees were maskless, and they could be seen standing close together.

This party is just one of the multiple indoor parties to be held at the White House this month, amid the pandemic.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman sent the following statement to PEOPLE: "The People’s House will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible. This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor. Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines."

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Surgeon General Jerome Adam said: "We want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be super-spreader events," and that the federal health guidelines against holding indoor events "apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone."

