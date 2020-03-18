President Trump Gets Tested For Coronavirus

On Saturday evening, the White House revealed that President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus.

Sean P. Conley, the president's physician, released a memo stating that President Trump got tested on Friday after some discussion.

He wrote: “Last night after an in-depth discussion with the president regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In a press briefing on Saturday, Trump revealed that he had been tested after he was recently exposed to two Brazilian officials who later tested positive.

Trump, who maintained that his temperature was “totally normal,” said that he had taken the test on Friday night and would receive the results in a few days.

Trump’s test was carried out at around the time the White House released a statement saying that he did not need to take a test or self-quarantine because he was not showing any symptoms.

In a letter written on Friday, Conley stated that the president was at a low risk of infection because his contact with one official "was extremely limited (photographs, handshake)," and the interaction with the second person "occurred before any symptom onset."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At a news conference in Rose Garden earlier on Friday, Trump stated that he was “most likely” going to be tested for coronavirus "fairly soon."

After it was revealed that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary had tested positive for the virus, Trump was convinced to take the test. Trump was seen gripping hands with business executives and health officials despite the fact that one of the first lines of defense against the spread of coronavirus is to stop shaking hands.

Bolsonaro and his aide Fabio Wajngarten dined and took photographs with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The Brazilian president stated on social media that he had tested negative for the virus, negating reports that he had tested positive.

However, on Friday night, Brazil announced that Nestor Forster, who was present for the Mar-a-Lago meeting, tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, stated that even those who test negative for the virus still need to exercise caution.

She said, "When you get a negative test, that means you are negative that day. It does not mean that you could not get the virus spreading overnight because it replicates in your nose and nasal secretions and you would have a positive test tomorrow. If you have a negative test, that does not mean that you can discontinue precautions."

Adding that if you show symptoms, "let's treat yourself as being contagious. And if you have a negative test, let's make sure that you are still protecting others from whatever you do have."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google