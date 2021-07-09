President Biden Turns Heads Over Shoe Choice At Hotel Bar

Pictures of President Joe and Jill Biden have surfaced, showing the president and first lady rocking casual attire as they spent time unwinding at a Cornwall bar ahead of the G7 Summit.

The president was in running shoes and a cap while Dr. Jill was in jeans and trainers.

Moments before their arrival, their table had been occupied by BBC's North America Editor Jon Sopel and Newsgathering Producer Morgan Gisholt Minard, both of who quickly gathered their stuff and cleared the table for the first couple.

Sopel tweeted that 78-year-old Biden chose to wind down with a Coca Cola while FLOTUS had a glass of wine.

He wrote: "A first in my career @POTUS comes and sits down at table in a bar next to me and orders a drink. Am trying to act nonchalant #G7."

Sopel added: "Hope I’m not revealing state secrets but @POTUS drank coke @FLOTUS a glass of red. Not a beer or cider or pasty in sight #G7."

The pictures surfaced soon after Biden’s one-on-one meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with Johnson calling Biden a "breath of fresh air."

Biden, on his part, stated that he had a "very productive meeting" with Johnson

Speaking to reporters in Cornwall, Biden spoke about how the revitalized Atlantic Charter would address the "key challenges of this century - cyber security, emerging technologies, global health and climate change."

"We affirmed the special relationship - that is not said lightly - the special relationship between our people and renewed our commitment to defending the enduring democratic values that both our nations share," he said, adding that Johnson had spearheaded a "strong campaign to get people vaccinated across the UK."

Johnson and his newly-wedded wife Carrie were seen holding hands as they walked with the Bidens, who were also holding hands.

The couple exchanged gifts, with Johnson, who is passionate about cycling, receiving a US-made bike and helmet, while Biden received a framed photograph of a mural of American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

33-year-old Carrie, Johnson’s third wife, gifted 70-year-old Jill a first edition of The Apple Tree, the 1952 novel by Jamaica Inn author Daphne du Maurier.

Jill gifted Carrie a presidential silk scarf and a leather tote bag made by military wives.

