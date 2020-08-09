Political' Sticker Found On Bear Sparks Outrage

A North Carolina group working towards ending bear abuse, Help Asheville Bears, has offered a $5,000 reward for any information about a political sticker found on a bear.

The Donald Trump campaign sticker was found on the tracking collar of the bear, the group wrote in a Facebook post which read in part, “Bears are NOT Billboards,” adding that this was the second time this year a political sticker was found on a bear in Asheville.

“Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless. HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you,” the post read. “These bears are already suffering enough with the heavy collars and metal ear mutilations. But to put a political sticker on the collar? No words can describe my anger and sadness.”

The post went on to say that the bear was “trapped, tranquilized, and collared unnecessarily. This bear must wear this burdensome collar (now with a sticker) and bolts in its ears for worthless data.”

The founder of the group, Jody Williams, stated that the group’s anger was not political, and that it was wrong to put a sticker on a bear regardless of the message.

He told WCVB: “It’s just so wrong. Our wildlife is just so beautiful around here and I just can’t imagine somebody doing harm to it like that, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

On Monday, the group revealed on a social media post that there were no updates about whether a suspect had been identified.

