Photo Trump Uses To Promote New Product Sparks Outrage

Former President Donald Trump has unveiled his latest business venture: a high-end fragrance line branded "Fight, Fight, Fight," which he announced on his Truth Social platform. In a surprising twist, the promotional image features Trump seated beside First Lady Jill Biden, accompanied by the tagline, “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

The line features a $199 cologne for men and a $199 perfume for women. Customers can also take advantage of a bundle deal, with a 50% discount on the second fragrance when purchased together. The fragrances can be purchased exclusively on the official website, GetTrumpFragrances.com.

The attention-grabbing promotional photo was taken during a global event on December 7, when Trump and Jill Biden were seen at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The occasion marked five years since the historic cathedral endured a devastating fire that destroyed its iconic spire. The image captures Trump and Biden deep in conversation, separated by an empty chair reserved for French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The White House has not commented on the use of the photo for Trump’s fragrance campaign.

The "Fight, Fight, Fight" fragrance line is the latest addition to Trump’s portfolio of branded merchandise, which has included luxury watches and collectible silver coins in recent months. Trump emphasized the appeal of the new fragrances in a statement on his social media platform, calling them "perfect Christmas gifts for the family."

“I call them Fight, Fight, Fight because they represent us WINNING,” he wrote, leaning into his signature rhetoric.

While the website doesn’t provide specific descriptions of the scents, it promises that each fragrance embodies “the essence of success and determination,” highlighting themes of strength and victory.

Interestingly, proceeds from the fragrances will not be directed toward Trump’s political endeavors. The official site clarifies that the product is unaffiliated with any campaign or political activity.

The fragrances, designed by CIC Ventures, are part of the same portfolio that includes Trump-branded sneakers featuring gold high tops adorned with American flag designs. Like his sneakers, the fragrances are marketed as nonrefundable and are not directly created, manufactured, or distributed by Trump or the Trump Organization.

As expected, the announcement has sparked significant buzz, with supporters praising Trump’s entrepreneurial efforts and critics questioning the marketing strategy. But love him or hate him, Trump’s ability to command attention and tie his brand to bold symbolism remains as sharp as ever.

As expected, the announcement has sparked significant buzz, with supporters praising Trump's entrepreneurial efforts and critics questioning the marketing strategy. But love him or hate him, Trump's ability to command attention and tie his brand to bold symbolism remains as sharp as ever.

Sources: CBS News