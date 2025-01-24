Photo Of Trump's New Oval Office Turns Heads After People Spot Small Detail

The Oval Office has undergone a transformation following President Donald Trump’s return, complete with the reinstatement of one of his most talked-about quirks: the Diet Coke button. The small red button, housed in a wooden box, made headlines during Trump’s first term as it was used to summon his favorite soda directly to the Resolute Desk.

The button was spotted again on Monday after Trump’s second inauguration, according to The Wall Street Journal. It had been removed during President Joe Biden’s tenure, but its reappearance signals the return of Trump’s signature touch to the presidency.

When pressed, the button alerts White House butlers to deliver a Diet Coke—a staple of Trump’s diet. In a 2017 interview, Trump joked, “Everyone gets a little anxious when I press that button.”

Oval Office Redecorated to Trump’s Style

As is tradition, the Oval Office received a makeover to suit the preferences of the incoming president. During Inauguration Day ceremonies, White House staff replaced rugs, drapes, and decor to reflect Trump’s taste.

The revamped space includes a mix of historical portraits and personal touches. A portrait of George Washington now hangs prominently above the fireplace, accompanied by paintings of Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton.

The room also features familiar elements from Trump’s first term, such as a bust of Winston Churchill displayed near the fireplace and Martin Luther King Jr.'s bust, which both Trump and Biden had showcased previously. Frederic Remington’s famous sculpture, The Bronco Buster, has also made its return, sitting beneath a portrait of Andrew Jackson.

A Mix of Old and New

While some of the decor remains unchanged, like the gold curtains Trump selected during his first term, other elements have been swapped out. Biden’s blue rug has been replaced by the neutral-toned one from Trump’s prior Oval Office design.

Items on the coffee table also reflect Trump’s signature style. Gone are Biden’s chocolate chip cookies; in their place sits a bouquet of flowers and a gold paperweight embossed with the name “Trump.”

Silver eagle figures now adorn the fireplace mantel, adding another personalized touch to the space.

A Symbol of Trump’s Presidency

The return of the Diet Coke button has quickly become a talking point, symbolizing Trump’s unique presidency and the personal stamp he places on the nation’s highest office. As Trump settles back into the role, it’s clear he’s bringing both tradition and individuality back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

