September 13, 2021

Photo Of Trump Surfaces Allegedly Showing Remarkable Weight Loss

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

On Thursday, Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell posted an image of Trump, in which the former president appeared to have lost weight. The pic has reignited rumors of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

However, some maintain that the picture is fake.

Parnell captioned the image: "It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll!"

The picture was a stark contrast to pictures of Trump in other appearances during the year.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

One person commented: "Holy f**k that's a lot of photoshop."

Another person wrote: "This photo is fake as Hell."

A third asked: "Is that a wax figure of President Trump?"

However, some complimented the pic, with one person writing: "Donald looks so happy and healthy. It’s nice to see him relaxing and taking time for himself. It’s really paying off."

A second wrote: "[Not going to lie] he does actually look a lot better physically. Not a trump fan but it is nice to see someone recover like that."

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

The apparent weight loss has sparked rumors that Trump is gearing for another bid for the presidential seat.

It was previously reported that Trump had lost 15 pounds as of April, and that he had stopped spray tanning, opting for a natural tan at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Business Insider reported that Trump’s advisers had seen improvements in Trump’s health, through a change of diet and regular golfing sessions.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sean Parnell

Photo Credit: Twitter/Sean Parnell

"Mar-a-Lago guests frequently comment about how good he's looking over these last couple of months. He feels great as well," a source told Business Insider.

Trump has neither confirmed nor denied a 2024 presidential run.

Sources: Mirror

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

britney
Social

Britney Spears Posts Topless Twerking Video, Fans Worried About Her Mental Health

players
Society

Basketball Players Kneel Before Game Despite Warning, College President Decides To Take Action

worker
Society

Chick-Fil-A Worker Jumps Through Window After Seeing Child In Backseat With Belt Around His Neck

trump
Politics

Photo Of Trump Surfaces Allegedly Showing Remarkable Weight Loss

d
Health

Mom Shares Update About Son’s Horrific Diagnosis On Social Media

rape
Society

Man Rapes Second Woman While On Probation, Judge Doesn't Send Him To Jail

spit
Society

Man Body-Slammed After Resisting Arrest And Spitting In Officer's Face, Family Files Lawsuit

protest
Society

Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest After ‘Controversial’ Food Truck Shows Up To Football Game