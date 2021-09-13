Photo Of Trump Surfaces Allegedly Showing Remarkable Weight Loss

On Thursday, Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell posted an image of Trump, in which the former president appeared to have lost weight. The pic has reignited rumors of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

However, some maintain that the picture is fake.

Parnell captioned the image: "It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll!"

The picture was a stark contrast to pictures of Trump in other appearances during the year.

One person commented: "Holy f**k that's a lot of photoshop."

Another person wrote: "This photo is fake as Hell."

A third asked: "Is that a wax figure of President Trump?"

However, some complimented the pic, with one person writing: "Donald looks so happy and healthy. It’s nice to see him relaxing and taking time for himself. It’s really paying off."

A second wrote: "[Not going to lie] he does actually look a lot better physically. Not a trump fan but it is nice to see someone recover like that."

The apparent weight loss has sparked rumors that Trump is gearing for another bid for the presidential seat.

It was previously reported that Trump had lost 15 pounds as of April, and that he had stopped spray tanning, opting for a natural tan at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Business Insider reported that Trump’s advisers had seen improvements in Trump’s health, through a change of diet and regular golfing sessions.

"Mar-a-Lago guests frequently comment about how good he's looking over these last couple of months. He feels great as well," a source told Business Insider.

Trump has neither confirmed nor denied a 2024 presidential run.

Sources: Mirror