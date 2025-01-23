Photo Of Melania At Mar-a-Lago Turns Heads After People Spot Unexpected Detail

Melania Trump has long been known for her sophisticated and timeless style. From her signature blowouts to her classic French manicures, the former First Lady’s fashion choices never fail to turn heads. But this past weekend, during a formal dinner at Mar-a-Lago, she surprised many with a bold new look.

Attending the dinner to support her husband, former President Donald Trump, 78, as he hosted Akie Abe, 62, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Melania, 54, debuted a fresh nail style that has fans buzzing.

"It was a true honor to welcome Mrs. Akie Abe back to Mar-a-Lago," Melania wrote to her 3.1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). "We fondly recalled her late husband, former Prime Minister Abe, and celebrated his incredible legacy."

In the photo posted by Melania, she reveals a striking new nail design. Gone were the traditional French tips she’s famous for—replaced by long, tapered talons in a chic, frosty white shade with a metallic shimmer. The sharp new shape marks a departure from the classic French manicure she’s been known for, which typically features a clean, rounded white tip.

Throughout her public life, Melania has often embraced the classic look of a French manicure, a style she’s worn during countless high-profile appearances. In fact, her commitment to the look was so strong that she even matched her toes with a French pedicure. But this new, edgier nail style is a sign that Melania might be adding a fresh twist to her signature elegance.

Interestingly, while the "French manicure" is often associated with France, its origins are in Hollywood. Created by American film producer Jeff Pink in the 1970s, the look was designed to help actresses streamline their time between wardrobe changes. The minimalist design, which emphasizes the natural nail with a soft white tip, quickly gained popularity. It later took the fashion world by storm, making its way to Paris and the runways. Melania, however, has stuck with the original, understated look over the years.

While her new nail style has fans talking, this isn’t the only recent style shift for Melania. Just a few weeks ago, rumors surfaced suggesting that she may be wearing hair extensions. On December 12, Vice President J.D. Vance, 40, shared a photo on X that appeared to show Melania’s clip-in extensions while watching a New York Stock Exchange broadcast. London-based hairstylist Julia North confirmed to DailyMail.com that Melania’s hair likely features "tape-in or beaded-row extensions," based on visible seams where her natural hair meets the extensions.

The former First Lady’s evolving style choices come as her husband prepares for a potential second term, signaling that Melania is ready for a new chapter, both in her fashion and her public appearances. Whether it’s her nails or her hair, Melania continues to captivate with her ever-evolving sense of style.

Sources: Daily Mail