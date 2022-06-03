Skip to main content

People Question Biden's Mental State After Video Of His Latest Gaffe Emerges

Photo Credit: WION

Photo Credit: WION

79-year-old President Joe Biden completed his speech about the nation’s supply chain crisis with “God bless you all,” before turning to his right and looking at the space behind him. He then proceeded to put his hand out like he was going for a handshake. He looked around the stage as music played in the background.

The viral video of the Greensboro, North Carolina, incident sparked an awkward couple of seconds.

Photo Credit: WION

Photo Credit: WION

It’s possible that he may not have known that he was alone on the podium.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared the clip on Twitter, and put double eyes emoji as the caption.

It could be possible that he didn’t know he was alone at the podium.

Photo Credit: WION

Photo Credit: WION

Others called into question the president’s mental state.

Former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Harmeet K. Dhillon, commented: “Where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient."

Tennessee congressional hopeful Robby Starbuck commented: “unfit to be President. Period.”

Photo Credit: WION

Photo Credit: WION

Biden was at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in an effort pressure on Congress into approving the Bipartisan Innovation Act to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors.

“What people don’t know is that 70 percent of the increase in inflation was the consequence of Putin’s price hike," he said.

He also claimed to be a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania, saying: “I’ve been at a lot of university campuses, matter of fact for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Photo Credit: WION

Photo Credit: WION

He reportedly had a vague role at the university, where he took home $1 million yearly. In 2017, he was named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, the first person in that role.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he did not teach regular classes, but only had multiple public appearances on campus.

Sources: The Sun

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

biden1
Politics

People Question Biden's Mental State After Video Of His Latest Gaffe Emerges

mom
Society

15-Month-Old Child Found Dead In Home Strapped In Car Seat, Authorities Uncover Cause Of Death

daughter
Society

Man Shames Dad For Carrying His Sick Daughter Across Street, Dad's Response Leaves Him In Tears

braindead
Society

Family Told To Pull The Plug On Brain Dead Teen, Then One Man Pays Her A Visit

boy
Society

Little Boy Gets Punished For Something Out Of His Control, Then He Gets The Last News He Was Expecting

piercing
Society

Woman Who Spent $120k Modifying Her Body Shares Photo Of Herself Before Transformation

topless
Social

Topless Influencer's Video Turns Into Tragedy As She Hangs Out Of Moving Car's Window

starbucks
Society

Girl, 16, Found Dead In Starbucks Bathroom, Then Customers See What's Beside Her Body