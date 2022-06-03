People Question Biden's Mental State After Video Of His Latest Gaffe Emerges

79-year-old President Joe Biden completed his speech about the nation’s supply chain crisis with “God bless you all,” before turning to his right and looking at the space behind him. He then proceeded to put his hand out like he was going for a handshake. He looked around the stage as music played in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The viral video of the Greensboro, North Carolina, incident sparked an awkward couple of seconds.

It’s possible that he may not have known that he was alone on the podium.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared the clip on Twitter, and put double eyes emoji as the caption.

It could be possible that he didn’t know he was alone at the podium.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Others called into question the president’s mental state.

Former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Harmeet K. Dhillon, commented: “Where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient."

Tennessee congressional hopeful Robby Starbuck commented: “unfit to be President. Period.”

Biden was at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in an effort pressure on Congress into approving the Bipartisan Innovation Act to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors.

“What people don’t know is that 70 percent of the increase in inflation was the consequence of Putin’s price hike," he said.

He also claimed to be a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania, saying: “I’ve been at a lot of university campuses, matter of fact for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.”

He reportedly had a vague role at the university, where he took home $1 million yearly. In 2017, he was named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, the first person in that role.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he did not teach regular classes, but only had multiple public appearances on campus.

Sources: The Sun