People Claim Melania's Been 'Exposed' After Internet Spots Small Detail In This Photo

A recent photo of former First Lady Melania Trump has sparked heated speculation about her beauty routine, with many questioning whether her iconic long locks get a little extra help from hair extensions.

The buzz began after Vice President-elect J.D. Vance shared a photo on December 12 via X (formerly Twitter). The snapshot showed Donald and Melania Trump watching the New York Stock Exchange on television, but it wasn’t the market activity that caught everyone’s attention. Instead, the back of Melania’s head appeared to reveal what some identified as tape-in hair extensions.

"Vance captioned the post with enthusiasm, writing, 'Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.' He followed up with a confident declaration: 'President Trump will lead a great American comeback!'"

While Melania’s perfectly styled brunette hair has long been a hallmark of her look, recent photos have prompted questions about whether she’s enhancing her volume and length with extensions.

To get to the root of the matter, DailyMail.com consulted top hairstylists. Julia North, founder of luxury wig brand Wigonia, weighed in. “Based on the photo, it does appear she’s wearing tape-in or beaded-row extensions,” North said, noting the subtle transition where natural hair meets the added pieces.

“She’s likely using premium European human hair extensions, around 18 to 20 inches long,” North added. She speculated that Melania might use a hybrid system, combining tape-ins for volume and individual beaded rows for length.

Another expert, Saraphine Nurse, an extension specialist with UNice, agreed. "The fullness and texture at the ends indicate the addition of volume or length," Nurse explained. She pointed out that clip-ins or tape-ins are popular among public figures because they offer flexibility and natural movement.

Despite the photo revealing what looks like extension tape, Melania’s overall look remains flawlessly polished. “The color work is exceptional,” North said. "Her extensions are flawlessly matched to her natural hair, ensuring a seamless blend."

Celebrity stylist Mia Santiago echoed these observations, explaining, “Extensions often hold curl tighter than finer natural hair, which you can spot in this case.” Santiago humorously added, “If I were a betting woman, I’d say she’s definitely wearing them.”

Interestingly, Melania’s hair lengths have varied in her public appearances, suggesting she alternates between different extension styles depending on the occasion. Experts note this strategy is common among high-profile individuals to protect natural hair while achieving a consistent signature look.

Melania is known for her meticulous grooming, even frequenting New York’s exclusive John Frieda Salon during a particularly tumultuous time for the Trump family in 2022. Whether or not extensions are part of her routine, her dedication to her appearance is unmistakable.

Sources: Daily Mail