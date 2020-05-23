Pelosi Slams Trump During CNN Interview, Makes Comment About His Weight

During an interview on Monday night, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked President Trump’s weight, saying that he should not take the hydroxychloroquine his doctor prescribed because he is “morbidly obese.”

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” she said. “So I think it’s not a good idea.”

Her comments seemed to contradict the doctor’s statement that the “potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

Pelosi’s assertion seemed misguided since she listed the factors that put people at the greatest risk of serious illness or death if they contract coronavirus, not the risk factors associated with taking the medication.

On Monday, White House doctor Sean P. Conley wrote a letter explaining Trump’s medication: “After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks. In conclusion with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”

Some CNN employees and a number of mainstream reporters were more than happy to keep mocking the president.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp retweeted Pelosi’s remarks, and added a laughing GIF.

“Yes, Pelosi reminded Trump he qualifies as morbidly obese,” Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig wrote.

MSNBC employee Andrea Mitchell wrote: “Pelosi sure knows how to get under his skin.”

However, a number of people slammed the CNN employees for their hypocrisy.

Republican strategist Chris Barron slammed host Jake Tapper – who stated that there was “no bottom” to the attacks Trump allies hurled against Trump’s enemies – writing: “A few days ago, @jaketapper had to pull out the fainting couch and ask ‘is there no bottom’ to Trump attacks on Biden. Anything to say about this Jake?”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote: “Imagine if someone on Fox said this about Stacey Abrams. But no, instead we all have to smile and nod when WaPo calls her a ‘runway model'”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote: “You stay classy San Francisco! There are over 3,000,000,000,000 reasons @SpeakerPelosi needs to give her gavel next January to @GOPLeader”

