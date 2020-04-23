Pelosi Faces Backlash Over 'Tone-Deaf' Display Of Her Freezer During Interview

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined James Corden in his late-night show and spoke about Trump’s supporters and their decision to stand with the president despite his response to the pandemic. She also showed her freezer, commenting on the amount of ice cream in it.

She said via video conference, "I don't know what I would've done if ice cream were not invented."

She took to Twitter after the interview, writing: "We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer #LateLateShow"

The interview and post received tremendous negative comments on Twitter, with many calling the interview tone-deaf to the people struggling financially because of the quarantine measures.

Steve Guest, Republican National Committee’s rapid response director, tweeted: “While Nancy Pelosi sits in her ivory tower in San Francisco, eating $13 dollar a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 fridge, she is cheering on Democrats for blocking coronavirus relief aid that has so far been distributed to 1.3 million small businesses that is about to run out.”

Glenn Greenwald wrote: “It's so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can't see how tone-deaf this is. It's her normal.”

“Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. ‘Let them eat cake,’” wrote James Woods.

Jeremy Scahill wrote: “Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the US. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food?”

Matt Whitlock wrote: “After today, Small Business workers and employees aren’t going to get a paycheck to feed their families because of the Democrats. But here’s a video Nancy Pelosi’s team put out of her showcasing a (very fancy) freezer full of ice cream and a house full of chocolate.”

“Stuff like this is going to cost us the election in November,” wrote Michael Sayman.

Alexandra Halaby wrote: “You should be ashamed showing off your abundance while so many go hungry.”

Joe Biden also commented on Pelosi’s ice cream collection, although he was more supportive of the speaker.

He wrote: “You have great taste.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden