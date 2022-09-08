Opposing Views Exclusive: The Resurfaced Elizabeth Warren Video & Biden’s Student Loan Relief

Following the White House statement on August 24, 2022, regarding President Joe Biden’s student loan relief plan for the most impacted borrowers, the internet has been awash with arguments for, and against, the plan.

The White House fact sheet reads in part: “The Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples).”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is just one part of the Biden Administration’s three-phase plan, but the $10,000 tag has sparked intense debate on social media, leading to the resurfacing of a 2020 video. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was campaigning in Iowa at the time, had spoken about her higher education plan, which “would make tuition free at public colleges and erase up to $50,000 in student loan debt for those with a household income under $100,000,” Boston.com reported at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the resurfaced video, Sen. Warren is seen greeting citizens after her speech in Grimes Community High School.

One man steps up to her, and after a short greeting, tells Sen. Warren: “Uh. I just wanna ask you a question. My daughter’s getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money, so she doesn’t have any student loans.”

In response, Sen. Warren tells him, “God bless you.”

However, he adds: “Am I going to get all my money back?”

“Of course not,” she replies.

The father, now visibly irate, continues: “So, you’re gonna pay for people who didn’t save any money. And those of us who did the right thing get screwed?”

As Sen. Warren tries to respond to his statement by telling him that they didn’t get screwed, he interrupts her, adding: “Of course we did. My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacation. I saved my money. He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra.”

“My daughter’s worked since she was 10,” he says, and noticing Sen. Warren’s smile, angrily adds, “You’re laughing.”

Shaking her head, she says, “no,” but the irate father isn’t buying it.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what you’re doing. We did the right thing, and we get screwed.”

“I appreciate you,” Sen. Warren tells him, and he responds, “Nah. It’s alright,” as he walks away.

The Daily Wire posted the video of the interaction on August 23, sparking intense argument in the comment section.

One comment, reading: “And? I have no student loans at all, but I want student loan forgiveness. Sometimes, it’s about helping other people. You don’t always have to be selfish,” sparked the response: “Go to work and pay your debts. Stop asking for fucking handouts. I've worked since I was 11 years old. I pay my debts. I also had enough sense not to waste $100,000 on a degree in underwater basket weaving.”

This interaction is a reflection of the general sentiments on social, and traditional, media.